Time Warner Cable workers strike

From the May-June 2017 issue of News & Letters

New York City—When Time Warner Cable became Spectrum, the company promised a new deal for consumers and small businesses. But the new corporation launched an assault on its employees.

One of the striking workers outside a Spectrum office in midtown Manhattan explained that they had gone out on strike at the end of March because the new corporation was slashing pension and health plans, and because the workers had not had a union contract since 2013. The combination of lack of a contract and the new cutbacks had left the workers no choice but to strike.

On April 5 a spirited rally of several thousand union workers was held outside the Spectrum headquarters, receiving coverage from local newspapers. The union reported that Spectrum was bringing in scabs from out of state to replace striking workers. Earlier in the year, the New York State Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman, charged Spectrum and its parent corporation with deliberately deceiving consumers about their services.

—Natalia Spiegel