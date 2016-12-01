Chicago meeting: After the election: How do we oppose Trump’s fascism and move forward?

WHEN: Wednesday, December 7, 2016, 6:30 PM
WHERE: News and Letters Library, 228 S. Wabash Ave., Room 230, Chicago
News and Letters Committees invites you to a discussion on:
After the election: How do we oppose Trump’s fascism and move forward?
The election of Donald Trump, even with a minority of the vote, was a victory for U.S. and global counter-revolution. It is a serious setback for all freedom movements.
What Trump represents is fascism, the brutal excrescence of capitalism under threat. He poses as a champion of white workers and middle-class people while offering them a vision of the past which pushes women, African Americans, immigrants and others “back in their place.” He offers no solution beyond scapegoating and hatred.
- How do we fight this backward movement?
- What are fascism’s roots in capitalism, racism, sexism, heterosexism and imperialism?
- Can economic classes be counterposed to “identity politics”?
- Can a vision of liberation help dispel the fake alternatives that the Right pushes?
- Can a philosophy of freedom help release the full power of the freedom movements for the needed reconstruction of society?
Join us for a free and open discussion.
Speaker: Franklin Dmitryev, National Organizer, News and Letters Committees
See Lead-Editorial in the new issue of News & Letters:
Lead-Editorial: No to Trump’s counter-revolution! No to fascism! Fight for a new human society!
312-431-8242 / arise@newsandletters.org / www.newsandletters.org