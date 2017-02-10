Chicago meeting: Trump’s fascism is NOT the new normal—opposition to it is!

WHEN: Wednesday, February 15, 2017, 6:30 PM

WHERE: News and Letters Library, 228 S. Wabash Ave., Room 230, Chicago

News and Letters Committees invites you to a discussion on:

Trump’s fascism is NOT the new normal—opposition to it is!

Trump’s inauguration was immediately confronted by Women’s Marches across the country and around the world which were unprecedented in numbers and militancy.

His racist ban on Muslims entering the U.S. led to demonstrations at every U.S. international airport.

Nevertheless, the normalization of Trump the candidate continues—in the media and among politicos and even among some of the so-called Left—despite Trump elevating greedy corporate heads and openly white supremacist and fascist advisers as Cabinet members.

Resistance will continue against Trump’s assertion of totalitarian control over people’s assets and freedom.

♀ What can we learn from German opposition to Hitler in 1933?

♀ What can we learn from Arab Spring and the ongoing Syrian Revolution?

♀ What can we learn from those resisting Putin’s rule, from Chechens and Ukrainians to freedom fighters in Russia itself?

Speaker: Bob McGuire, labor page editor, News & Letters, author of “Trump and unrest confront China,” and “Cry ‘Free Syria!’”

Phone: 312-431-8242; email: arise@newsandletters.org; www.newsandletters.org