Chicago, NYC rally for Transgender students

from the March-April 2017 issue of News & Letters

New York City—Over 2,000 Transgender people and their allies rallied at the historic Stonewall Inn on Feb. 23 to denounce the Trump administration’s decision to cease to protect and defend the rights of Transgender students in U.S. schools.

The crowd was strong, angry, and passionate. People chanted that they would not go back to the days when Trans youth were marginalized, bullied and harassed. A wide variety of LGBTQ groups organized the rally.

Speakers included Transgender youth, their parents, legal advocates for the Transgender community, representatives of Black and Latinx LGBTQ organizations and local politicians. Chants included “When Trans youth are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!”

—Natalia Spiegel