I just want to be free!

From the March-April 2017 issue of News & Letters

Wewahitchka, Fla.—Cries of forlorn despair are emitted in the graveyard of our penal system, yet they are scarcely ever acknowledged due to the myriad layers of deplorable dirt that effectively muffle the sound from being heard by those outside of hell’s harrowing grasp. Like cattle tightly packed within a feedlot, we are constrained with no regard to our humanity, only being granted any significance at all due to how much potential profit can be derived from our pitiful existence.

Well, what is democracy when a particular portion of the population can be systematically silenced through the way that they are heartlessly stowed away and stripped of every right? Furthermore, who is left to fight for those who are unable to stick up for themselves?

Many people walk around either unaware of or unsympathetic to the atrocious oppression which occurs in today’s legal system until the fateful day that it actually begins to affect them.

That is when they discover that once one is convicted of a crime, not only is their freedom taken away, but they are enslaved as well due to the clause in the 13th Amendment that allows slavery to be an instrument of punishment.

That is when they realize that they are nothing more than a source of income for the privateers within prisons’ growth industry. Once they compare the government spending that finances the system’s daily operations to the private profit that is accumulated from it, they will begin to understand the elaborate Ponzi scheme that has no interest in challenging recidivism, but that has every incentive to retain custody of individuals with no regard to their hopes, dreams, or rights.

That is when they will know what it is like to be helpless.

For everybody who is fighting any form of oppression—regardless of what type—it needs to be understood that we must fight together, for nobody is free until everybody is free. There are no specific or separate causes, because the cause of freedom is an all-encompassing one, and we must all unite to ensure that the bells of liberty can be heard everywhere. Revolution is not an event; it is a mentality.

May everybody be free.

May politicians realize that sooner or later it must be so.

May God wake up from the slumber which seems to have overcome Him lately, that way He can return to implement true justice on earth once again, instead of mankind’s corrupt concept of it.

Some call me a fighter. Others call me a dreamer. Many would say that the convergence of these two characteristics would constitute a revolutionary.

But I swear I’m just a boy who wants to be free.

—Bojan Jesic