March-April 2017 N&L available on the web

The March-April 2017 issue of News & Letters, Vol. 62, #2, is available on the web.

View the issue online or as pdf.

Women take the lead against world retrogression

An in-depth Marxist-Humanist view of the state of the women’s movement in the U.S. and worldwide as it responds to the rising fascism of U.S. President Trump and other world leaders.

Women’s liberation, in fact and in philosophy

Raya Dunayevskaya on the first and second women’s movements, the Black dimension, working women, and a total philosophy of liberation.

Editorial: Yemen as world’s future?

The U.S. raid that destroyed Yakla in Yemen, killing 25 civilians, drew world focus on slaughter of Yemenis since the 2011 uprising in Change Square in Sana’a toppled the Saleh dictatorship.

Workshop Talks: Workers’ solidarity can stop fascism

Fascists like Hitler, Vladimir Putin or Donald Trump can only succeed if they create rifts in workers’ solidarity by demonizing an “Other” that some workers will not defend; which is why opposing fascism depends on workers’ solidarity.

Standing Rock: the struggle continues

The fight against the Dakota Access pipeline continues despite military-style destruction of resistance camps. The movement for Native American liberation from colonialism and for stopping the fossil-fuel exploitation that drives climate change is still growing.

Voices from the inside out: Parole is broken

Wisconsin Gov. Walker’s plan to replace the state Parole Commission with a Director of Parole would reduce the likelihood of parole in order to save a mere $1.8 million a year, while spending $200 million a year to keep aging parole-eligible prisoners locked up.

Prisoners: ‘Shout Their Names’

Families of two prisoners at the California Institution for Women whose deaths were declared suicides testify.

Mass rallies denounce Trump and defend immigrants

Reports from across the country, including:

N.Y. Yemenis strike

‘City of immigrants’

Los Angeles

Florida students rally

Essay: Marx’s Marxism vs. Trump-Putin’s barbarism

Trump’s barbarism in power is a crisis for bourgeois democracy and revolutionary thought. Opposition from below is far deeper than bourgeois opposition to Trump. To have efficacy today, Marx’s body of ideas must be grasped and projected as a whole. The movement from theory needs to meet the challenge of history, of freedom struggles and revolution.

Detroit teachers and parents fight school closings

Report on the resistance against the closure of “low quality” schools in Detroit, Michigan.

More

Page 2

We stand with Planned Parenthood

‘The Disappearing L’

Women WorldWide

Page 3

Northwest Indiana demands “No Ban! No Wall!”

Pages 6-7

Reader’s Views, Part 1

Reader’s Views, Part 2

Page 8

The view from Mexico

Page 9

Michigan prisoners rise up!

Queer Notes

End degenerate fascist private prisons!

I just want to be free!

Page 11

Scientists march to safeguard the truth

San Francisco clears more land for rich

Chicago, NYC rally for Transgender students

Youth in Action

Page 12, World in View

In 2017 ‘The world is a Syrian issue’

Romanian Spring?

Kashmir resistance

India’s cash woes

South Sudan in crisis

Web-only articles

Flint-Selma International Womens’ Day Solidarity March

Close to 5,000 celebrate International Women’s Day in New York

‘Where are all the women?’