Mass rallies denounce Trump and defend immigrants: Los Angeles

From the March-April 2017 issue of News & Letters

Los Angeles—On Feb. 18, youth gathered at Pershing Square in downtown to march against President Trump’s white nationalist deportation of Mexicans, Muslims and undocumented immigrants. Protesters were white and Latinx with some Blacks, Asians and others. Signs were individually made along with printed ones brought by leftists.

We marched to Grand Park at City Hall chanting: “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA,” “Stop the Deportations” and “Immigrants are welcome here.” Some banners read: “We Are All Immigrants—Somos Todos Inmigrantes,” and “We are not immigrants” with a map of Mexico in 1830.

Homemade signs stated: “Stop Deportation,” “No Ban No Wall,” “Sanctuary Now,” “Amnesty for Immigrant Workers,” “Immigrants Make Great Americans,” “Impeach Trump,” “Stop Pretending Your Racism Is Patriotism,” “Deport White Supremacists,” “The only minority destroying America are the Rich,” “This Immigrant has paid more Taxes than the orange President.”

At Grand Park the marchers dispersed into small groups and talked, planned and socialized. President Trump’s white supremacist policy is blaming Mexican and Muslim immigrants for today’s economic crises of mass job shortages when it is actually caused by the capitalist system of investment in automation in the forms of computers, robots and machines rather than in human workers. Hitler’s Aryan supremacy scapegoated the Jewish people for mass unemployment rather than the capitalist system in Germany. Stop blaming Mexicans and Muslims!

—Basho