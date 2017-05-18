May-June 2017 N&L available on the web

The May-June 2017 issue of News & Letters, Vol. 62, #3, is available on the web.

Draft for Marxist-Humanist Perspectives, 2017-2018: Philosophy and revolt confront Trump’s drive to fascism



Contents:

Introduction

I. Trumpism as an excrescence of world capitalism’s crises

II. The capital relation

III. U.S. forces of revolt as reason; philosophy as force of revolution

IV. International crises

V. Lies, facts and ground

VI. The Russian Revolution, 100 years ago and its meaning today

VII. Tasks

The true alternative to the threat of fascism is the path to a new society based on revolution from below. Can that happen without a unity of practice with theory, without the organization of thought embodied in an actual organization?

From the Writings of Raya Dunayevskaya, May-June 2017: The cooperative form of labor vs. abstract labor and despotic plan

As part of observing the todayness of Marx’s Capital on its 150th anniversary, we present Raya Dunayevskaya’s analysis of Marx’s concept of Cooperative Form of Labor vs. Abstract Labor, as preparation for her book “Marxism and Freedom.”

Workshop Talks: Don’t let germs and capitalists win

Excluding some people from healthcare, as well as vaccinations and treating infectious diseases, puts even those with health coverage at risk. Battling healthcare exclusions is essential to confronting capitalism’s class rule.

Voices From The Inside Out: Resisting Trumpism

Through the study of theory and philosophy and by solidarizing and striking, prisoners seek a humanist society that rejects Donald Trump, his plutocratic regime and the U.S. criminal injustice system.

Woman as Reason: International Women’s Day 2017

Terry Moon writes of the meaning of the 2017 International Women’s Day strike, including its origins in the Ni Una Menos movement in Argentina, the October 2016 strike of women in Poland and the Jan. 21 Women’s March on Washington.

1967 Detroit Rebellion, 50 years later

“12th and Clairmount” is a new movie created by the Detroit Historical Museum from primary sources and tells the story of the Detroit Rebellion of 1967.

World In View: The crisis of Turkish democracy

Protests occur across Turkey in resistance to the controversial constitutional referendum/power grab of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as he has devolved into a capitalist counterrevolutionary ruler.

Stop jail censorship!

Prisoner invites readers to fight for the right of prisoners to read all ideas, including those that critique the criminal injustice system. The Mecklenberg County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office is violating this right.

Letter from Mexico: Zapatistas support U.S. migrants

Zapatistas in Mexico issued a statement and provided material support for immigrants resisting expulsion, especially from the U.S.

Women for Syria

Left’s blame game

Day Without Women

Women World Wide

Boycott Wendy’s!

O’Hare workers push for union rights

Time Warner Cable workers strike

Retirees help Detroit schools

‘Care not cages’

Futureless people

New York healthcare rally

Readers’ Views

Fukushima is never going away

No to police during mental health crisis!

Handicap This!

Queer Notes

Youth In Action

War-torn Congo faces new round of violence

South Africa protest

French elections

Korea war threats

Venezuela in chaos

Immigrants and allies challenge Trump’s inhumanity

Trump won’t smash Assad’s genocidal regime—support the Syrian Revolution!