Close to 5,000 celebrate International Women’s Day in New York

New York City—Washington Square Park was overflowing as close to 5,000 women, many dressed in red, rallied to hear speakers denounce the anti-woman steps taken by the Trump administration and to speak of the need to deepen women’s sense of unity. The majority of the speakers there on March 8, International Women’s Day, were young women of color. There was musical entertainment provided by a self-described Jewish Mexican first generation American.

After the rally, several thousand of us marched to the headquarters and main jail of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Varick Street Detention Center, and then to Zuccotti Park, site of the 2011 Occupy Wall Street protests.

Earlier in the day several hundred women rallied at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue and Trump International Hotel on Central Park West, where over a dozen women were arrested for blocking traffic, including leaders of the Jan. 21 protests.

–Natalia Spiegel

March 8, 2017