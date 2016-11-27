Spontaneity of action and organization of thought: In memoriam of the Hungarian Revolution

From the November-December 2016 issue of News & Letters
Editor’s note: This November marks the 60th anniversary of one of the most important revolutions in history. In 1956 Hungarian revolutionaries organized themselves in decentralized workers’ councils, taking control of factories throughout the country. Opposing state-capitalism that called itself “Communism” as well as Western capitalism, the revolutionaries indicated a pathway to transcend value production. This letter’s concept of the relationship of spontaneity and party, and its inseparability from organization of thought, speaks to the dialectics of organization and philosophy. Therefore we reprint Dunayevskaya’s Weekly Political Letter of Sept. 17, 1961. Footnotes by Dunayevskaya are indicated by “RD”; all other footnotes are the editors’.
by Raya Dunayevskaya
Don’t talk to me about space ships, a trip to the moon or Marx, about life in the atomic age….
We live like this. In darkness, in mud, far away….
Don’t tell me it is worse in Africa. I live in Europe, my skin is white. Who will embrace me to make me feel that I am human?
—Karoly Jobbagy, Budapest, April 1956
On Oct. 23, 1956 the Russian puppet regime in Hungary fired on a student youth demonstration in Budapest. Far from dispersing the young students, these were soon joined by the workers from the factories in the outlying suburbs. The Revolution had begun in earnest.
During the following 13 days, ever broader layers of the population revolted. From the very young to the very old, workers and intellectuals, women and children, even the police and the armed forces—truly the population to a man, woman and child—turned against the top Communist bureaucracy and the hated, sadistic AVO (secret police).
The Communist Party, with more than 800,000 members and the trade unions allegedly representing the working population, just evaporated. In its place arose Workers’ Councils, Revolutionary Committees of every sort—intellectuals, youth, the army—all moving away from the Single-Party State.
Overnight there sprang up 45 newspapers and 40 different parties, but the decisive force of the revolution remained the Workers’ Councils.
When 13 days of armed resistance was bloodily crushed by the might of Russian totalitarianism, the new form of workers’ organization—factory councils—called a general strike. It was the first time in history a general strike followed the collapse of the revolution. It held the foreign imperialist as well as the “new” government at bay for five long weeks.
Even a Janos Kadar1János Kádár (1912-1989) was selected by the Russians to lead the Communist regime in Hungary from 1956 to 1988. had to pretend he was listening to the demands of the Workers’ Councils for control over production and even the possible abrogation of the single-party rule.
As late as Nov. 21, 1956, the Appeal of the Central Workers Council of Great Budapest stated:
“We protest against the attitude of the newly formed ‘Free Trade Unions’ which are ready to accept the workers’ councils merely as economic organs. We declare that in Hungary today the Workers’ Councils represent the real interests of the working class, that there is no stronger political power in the country today than the powers of the Workers’ Councils.”2The Review (published by the Imre Nagy Institute, Brussels), No. 4, 1960.—RD
And on Nov. 30 the Bulletin of the Central Workers Council reported a meeting with Kadar at which they demanded a daily press organ:
“Our position is that the Workers’ Councils are in absolute need of a press organ so that the workers may receive uniform and true information…We also raised the question of the multiparty system.”3The Review. East Europe (New York) of April 1959 also carries an “Eyewitness Report of How the Workers Councils Fought Kadar.”—RD
It was the attempt to publish the Workers’ Journal without state permission that made Kadar realize that “the government was simply ignored. Everyone who had a problem to settle came to us (Central Workers’ Council).”4“My Experiences in the Central Workers’ Council of Greater Budapest” by Miklos Sebestyen, The Review, Vol. III, #2, 1961.—RD That made the Kadar Government, with the help of the Russian Army, move in and dissolve the Councils, on Dec. 9, long after armed resistance had been crushed and the exodus of refugees had reached 200,000, or a full 2% of the total population.
Although the Revolution had been sparked by the intellectuals, not only had the workers borne the main brunt of the fighting, but it was they who had shown the greatest creativity and given the Revolution its historic direction.
Even their support of Premier Imre Nagy5Imre Nagy (1896-1958) was a reformist leader of Hungary who served as Prime Minister again during the revolution in 1956. He was executed by the Russians following the crushing of the revolution. was dependent on his acceptance of the workers’ control over production, a multi-party system of government, and a new type of socialism. Central to it was, an independent Hungary, but this demand for self-determination had nothing in common with narrow bourgeois nationalism. As Imre Nagy himself recognized—it was this fact that brought him to the leadership of a revolution he did not desire—”They want a People’s Democracy where the working people are masters of the country and of their own fate, where human beings are respected, and where social and political life is conducted in the spirit of humanism…An atmosphere of suspicion and revenge is banishing the fundamental feature of socialist morality, humanism.”6Imre Nagy on Communism: In Defense of ‘the New Course’, pp. 49, 56.—RD
This Marxist humanism was in the air since 1955. Because the Communist intellectual caught this in the air, he was assured of leadership of a revolution against Communism.
When the fight against the Stalinist, Rakosi,7Mastyas Rakosi (1892-1971) was a Stalinist leader of Hungary in the late 1940s and 1950s. He was in the USSR at the time of the revolution. had first begun and he called these intellectuals “outsiders,” Tardos had replied that the ruling circle “is not the party. The party is ourselves, those who belong to the other current, who fight for the ideas and principles of humanism and whose aims reflect in ever-increasing measure those of the people and of the country.”8Behind the Rape of Hungary, by F. Fejto. See also my Marxism and Freedom, pp. 62, 255–56 on the Russian debates on Marx’s Humanist Essays, and my Nationalism, Communism, Marxist Humanism and the Afro-Asian Revlutions on the Polish debates.—RD
But though the intellectuals had caught the humanism in the air and set off the revolution, they did not reveal themselves as leaders and organizers at the moment of crisis. The best, the young, however, did recognize that the spontaneity which produced the revolution will see that it does not die.
“As a true Marxist I believe in the inevitability of the historic processes. We know perfectly well that a wave of terror and Stalinist repression will be let loose on us….You know how the revolution broke out—spontaneously, without any kind of preparation. When the police fired on our students, leadership and organization sprung up overnight. Well, we’ll scatter now just as spontaneously as we came together….The revolution can’t die; it will play dead and await its moment to rise again.”9From a report by Peter Schmid quoted in The Hungarian Revolution, edited by Melvin J. Lasky.—RD
Today, when the world stands on the brink of nuclear holocaust, sparked by Russian state-capitalism calling itself “Communism” and U.S. private capitalism calling itself “Democracy,” the page of freedom opened by the Hungarian Revolution shows the only way out of the crisis-wracked capitalist order.
When the 1917 Russian Revolution put an end to the first betrayal of established Marxism, Lenin never wearied of reminding us that without “the dress rehearsal” of 1905, there could have been no successful 1917. Because of the maturity of our age, marked, on the one hand, by the African Revolutions which broke from Western capitalism, and, on the other hand, by the East European Revolutions against Russian totalitarianism, the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 is more than a dress rehearsal for a new European Revolution. It is the dress rehearsal for a world revolution that is out to reconstruct society on new, truly human beginnings and in that way finally bring to an end that which Marx called the pre-history of mankind.
Sixty years ago, beginning on Oct. 23, 1956, nearly overnight Hungary became the scene of one of deepest most pervasive spontaneous self-organizations of a whole population, fighting for an open free society, free expression and workers control of production. The enormity of this moment has still to be digested but, in many ways, has been forgotten. As Dunayevskaya put it in this article from 1961: “The Communist Party, with more than 800,000 members and the trade unions allegedly representing the working population, just evaporated. In its place arose Workers’ Councils, Revolutionary Committees of every sort—intellectuals, youth, the army—all moving away from the Single-Party State.
“Overnight there sprang up 45 newspapers and 40 different parties, but the decisive force of the revolution remained the Workers’ Councils.”
After 13 days the Russians invaded and installed a new government headed by Janos Kadar, who with the Russian army crushed the armed resistance and created 200,000 refugees or 2% of the population. But even then factory councils and the Workers’ Councils pulled off a general strike, remaining in effect an alternate center of power and demanding the right to publish their own Workers’ Journal. The Councils, refusing to give up their own independent voice, were then dissolved with the help of the Russian army on December 9. Very little is known by today’s youth or in general thought about this moment outside of being generally for Workers’ Councils. What will follow are a few observations I would like to make on the import of this particular article (reprinted also in N&L on the Revolution’s 50th anniversary without much discussion) in the development of Dunayevskaya’s Marxist-Humanism as well as the continuing philosophic/revolutionary fallout from the Hungarian Revolution in today’s sobering reality.
Observation I: Hungarian Revolution and Marx’s Humanism
In our time of multiple outcroppings of fascism throughout the globe, “there is no such thing,” said a Trump spokeswoman, “…as facts.” Hungary’s Viktor Orban is infamous for his brutal treatment of fleeing Syrian refugees and most recently for closing down Hungary’s last opposition newspaper. Shamelessly commemorating the Hungarian Revolution which had an explosion of all sorts of free expression, Orban’s fascist regime is its total opposite. Since his rise Orban has done everything possible to cut off information and institutes dedicated to telling the story of the Hungarian Revolution as it really happened, including closing access to the archives of the globally renowned Hegelian-Marxist scholar, Georg Lukacs, who did play a role in the days leading up to the revolution.
In the months before the Revolution, dissident intellectuals in the party had broken with Stalinism and opened a discussion of the nature of free socialist Hungary. They mostly did not break with the concept of the leading role of the party, but the meetings of the Petofi Society drew a mass audience. In other words, “What future for Hungary?” preoccupied the whole population. A discussion on June 27, 1956 drew an audience of 6000 people and lasted till morning. Tibor Tardos addressed the crowd, proclaiming, that the ruling circle “is not the party. The party is ourselves … who fight for the ideas and principles of humanism and whose aims reflect in ever-increasing measure those of the people and of the country.”
This is the idea, which masses took as their own. This “In Memoriam: Hungarian Revolution” became pivotal to Dunayevskaya’s Marxist-Humanism, although the distinction it made between “spontaneity of action” and “organization of thought” was more clearly laid out three months later in a January, 1962 essay on Mao. The conclusion to that piece, “Two Kinds of Subjectivity,” contrasting Mao’s concept of subjectivity with that of the Hungarian revolutionaries was the first version of what was later (1964) added to Marxism and Freedom.
“Organization of thought” comes front and center in “Two Kinds of Subjectivity” in order to bring out the meaning of the Hungarian Revolution. Latter day followers of C.L.R. James and others like the Situationists single out the emergence of new freely associated forms of spontaneous organization and direct democracy, the Hungarian Revolution’s Workers’ Councils. As important an achievement as that was, which Dunayevskaya also hails, its significance does not overshadow the Revolution posing the need for a new “organization of thought,” by which Dunayevskaya meant a new unity of concept and reality. The Revolution posed the need to unite concept and reality because it aimed to not only oppose what is but reached for Marx’s positive humanist vision of reality that comes from within.
Hungarian Revolutionaries raised Marx’s humanism as freedom from Communism. “The goal of human development, the form of human society,” which Marx had warned is not communism, took center stage against the single-party-state. From 1844 on Marx’s concept of specifically “human development” is the absolute opposite of human activity being reduced to a mere means to life (Alienated Labor). Humans mutually recognizing themselves as beings who freely direct their everyday life activity, is a principle, which never changes but is open to the new. The creative power of the negative in diverse movements continuously knocks down barriers to specifically human development. Fully recognizing this unchanging principle brings forth positive humanism beginning from itself. What more can be said of that?
Ron
