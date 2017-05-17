From the May-June 2017 issue of News & Letters

Contents:

Introduction

I. Trumpism as an excrescence of world capitalism’s crises

II. The capital relation

III. U.S. forces of revolt as reason; philosophy as force of revolution

IV. International crises

V. Lies, facts and ground

VI. The Russian Revolution, 100 years ago and its meaning today

VII. Tasks

…Continued from Part VI. The Russian Revolution, 100 years ago and its meaning today

VII. Tasks

Organizational tasks as always are meant to include, not exclude, friends and new contacts who are not yet Marxist-Humanists:

• Work with the new book on the Russian Revolution in sales, in discussions, in the battle of ideas, by writing and speaking in ways that concretely relate to events, movements and contradictions today.

• Complete our preparation of the selected writings by Dunayevskaya on Karl Marx, on the 200th anniversary of his birth next year.

• Continue to publish the only Marxist-Humanist newspaper in the world, and in doing so strive to jam up the articulation of Marxist-Humanist philosophy, the elicitation of both the negative and the positive in voices from below, and the confrontation with today’s crises and contradictions.

• Expand our base of donors who pay for growing subscriptions for prisoners that we would otherwise be unable to fulfill. Keeping up with the needed correspondence is a collective task.

• Publish two new pamphlets: a new edition of Pelican Bay Hunger Strikers: ‘We want to be validated as human,’ and a pamphlet on revolution and counter-revolution in Syria.

• Continue to work with the online Archives in the Raya Dunayevskaya Collection and in the entire run of News & Letters from its inception in 1955, publicizing, projecting, and digging into them.

Although we do not have a daily newspaper, this crisis-ridden period compels us to strive to act as if we do—in part by making fuller use of our website and our Facebook page. None of these tasks can be conceived as separate from organizational growth based on the philosophy of Marxist-Humanism, which is needed to fight retrogressive ideologies and to help action find its direction by releasing the positive in the negative, and to make the concrete projection of a liberatory banner an integral part of our daily activities.

—The Resident Editorial Board, April 18, 2017