Mass rallies denounce Trump and defend immigrants: N.Y. Yemenis strike

From the March-April 2017 issue of News & Letters

New York City—On Feb. 2, Yemeni immigrants here let their thoughts on Trump’s Muslim ban be known as they closed over 1,000 grocery stores, bodegas, and cafes all over the city for the day.

In the evening, 5,000 of them and their supporters—which included the New York Taxi Workers Alliance—rallied at the Brooklyn Borough Hall.

They chanted, “What do we want? JUSTICE! When do we want it? NOW!” As patch.com reported, one deli owner said of his participation: “We have to practice our democracy. We are American. This is our country too. Everybody comes here to have freedom, to practice whatever religion they like. We love America. We want to live in peace.”

—Anti-Trump Marxist-Humanist