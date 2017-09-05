Appeal: Your help is needed to change the world

From the September-October 2017 issue of News & Letters

News and Letters Committees rarely asks for money, but extraordinary circumstances make such a request a necessity. Ever since the Prison Activist Resource Center, over a year ago, let their readers know about our long-standing policy of providing free donor subscriptions of News & Letters to prisoners, we have been receiving on average 10 to 15 additional requests from prisoners each week. Prisoners speak for themselves in News & Letters, including the column “Voices from The Inside Out,” in Readers’ Views and articles.

We are determined to grant all requests from prisoners for donor subscriptions, despite the increased printing and mailing costs. Postal regulations demand actual money behind each of these subscriptions, which means that funds intended for other purposes, and we have many, have gone to subscriptions.

In addition we are proud to announce that we have just made the Guide to the Raya Dunayevskaya Collection, the Marxist-Humanist Archives available online. Over 17,000 pages of the Collection and its Supplement are now in a form where over 75 years of revolutionary history is accessible with a click of a mouse. (See page 5.)

We are readying for publication a vitally needed book on the six-year history and philosophy of the Syrian Revolution, and are working on a projected book on the relationship of a half-century of women’s movements for freedom and Marxist-Humanism.

News and Letters Committees receives no revenue from ads and we get no grants. We are funded by our members, sales of Marxist-Humanist literature and News & Letters, and by donations. This makes it possible for us to be completely independent in what we choose to do, print and publish.

Please help by making any donation you can so that we can continue to grow and project Marxist-Humanism to the world.

You can send money to News & Letters, 228 S. Wabash Ave., Room 230, Chicago, IL 60604; or CLICK HERE to send money via Pay Pal or to support us in other ways. Thank you.