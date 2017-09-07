Chicago meeting: Rising U.S. racism challenges all freedom movements

WHEN: Monday, September 11, 2017, 6:30 PM

WHERE: News and Letters Library, 228 S. Wabash, Room 230, Chicago

News and Letters Committees invites you to a discussion on:

“On the night of Aug. 11, over a thousand Nazi, Ku Klux Klan, and ‘alt-right’ marchers invaded the University of Virginia, attacking students and counter-protesters. It shocked the world.

“The Charlottesville rally was meant to bring a new generation of internet-bred ‘alt-rightists’ into the streets, and under the control of fascist organizations. Also on Aug. 11, neo-Nazi Richard Spencer released ‘The Charlottesville Statement,’ a fascist manifesto calling for both a ‘white America’ and war against Muslims and immigrants in Europe.

“There have been many reactionary demonstrations, but this one polarized U.S. society. Trump’s shameless statement condemning violence ‘on many sides’ was meant, and was taken, as a tacit sign of support for these fascist attack dogs. He doubled down on it the next week, describing anti-fascist demonstrators in Boston as ‘anti-police agitators.’

–From the September-October issue of News & Letters.

To see the entire article go to:

newsandletters.org/rising-u-s-racism-challenges-all-freedom-movements/

Bob McGuire, News & Letters labor page editor, will lead off the discussion

For information: 312-431-8242 / arise@newsandletters.org / www.newsandletters.org