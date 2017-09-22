Chicago meeting: On its 150th anniversary, let’s talk about Marx’s ‘Capital’

WHEN: Monday September 25, 2017, 6:30 PM

WHERE: News and Letters Library, 228 S. Wabash, Room 230, Chicago

News and Letters Committees invites you to a discussion:

On its 150th anniversary, let’s talk about Marx’s Capital

¯ As Trump’s racist, sexist neo-fascism threatens to take hold in the U.S., what relevance does Marx’s Capital hold for today’s activists?

¯ What relationship—if any—does the capitalism of Marx’s time have to the state-capitalistic world of 2017?

¯ Does Marx’s rootedness in the Hegelian dialectic give today’s revolutionaries a direction, or is it a dead end?

Free and open discussion following speaker Gerry Emmett, author of: “Rising U.S. racism challenges all freedom movements,” and “World in View” columnist for News & Letters

Suggested reading can be found in the July-August and September-October issues of News & Letters and online at A concrete universal: Marx’s “Capital”

It is part of “Marx’s Transcendence of and Return to Hegel’s Dialectic,” a draft chapter for Raya Dunayevskaya’s book Philosophy and Revolution: From Hegel to Sartre and from Marx to Mao.

For information: 312-431-8242 / arise@newsandletters.org / www.newsandletters.org