Chicago meeting: From Trump’s trashing of women to #MeToo: Which way forward for women’s liberation?

WHEN: Monday, December 11, 2017, 6:30 PM

WHERE: News and Letters Library, 228 S. Wabash, Room 230, Chicago

News and Letters Committees invites you to a discussion on:

From Trump’s trashing of women to #MeToo:

Which way forward for women’s liberation?

“With the Trump administration’s gutting of the Affordable Care Act’s birth control mandate while at the same time successfully making the ability of women to have an abortion a ‘right’ fewer and fewer are able to use, we are faced with a blatant attempt to not just control women’s bodies and lives, but to crush a movement.

“Women of all colors are in the center of Trump’s bullseye right next to African Americans in part because of the fantastic worldwide Women’s Marches on Jan. 21; because, as a headline in The Guardian put it: ‘The Trump resistance can be best described in one adjective: female’; because Trump lost the popular vote to a woman; and because Trump has a realization in that tiny brain of his that women might just be the ones who bring him down….”

–From the News & Letters Editorial, “Abuser-in-Chief trashes women”

Participate in a discussion on where women stand now and how we can move forward.

♀ Does the #MeToo moment signal a deep shift away from rape culture or is it a brief moment in women’s centuries-long struggle for equality and freedom?

♀ What can women do to effectively fight back against all of Trump’s vicious attacks from that on the right to control our own bodies to the gutting of Title IX, and the new declaration in the tax bill that a fetus is a human being, which would effectively make abortion murder?

Speaker: Terry Moon: Managing editor of News & Letters, Women’s Liberation activist and writer since 1967.

