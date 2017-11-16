World in View: U.S. military in Africa

From the November-December 2017 issue of News & Letters

At least 358 civilians were killed and over 400 wounded in a truck bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia, Oct. 14. The attack was the work of al-Shabaab; that terrorist group, allied to al-Qaeda, claimed credit for another truck bomb attack Oct. 28 that killed 23 people.

The U.S. military is also in Somalia. In May a Navy SEAL died in combat with al-Shabaab.

Increased U.S. military presence in Africa led to the death of four Green Berets in Niger. They were pursuing members of al-Murabitoun, an al-Qaeda linked group. The U.S. also has military advisers in Nigeria fighting ISIS-linked Boko Haram.

With the fall of its “caliphate” in Iraq and Syria, ISIS threatens to move resources to Africa—which will escalate U.S. involvement. The racist Trump administration adds a new horror: the worst of them have shown it as their aim to put a Black face on terror.

Anti-Muslim Trump flack Sebastian Gorka recently stated, “Our big issue is black African gun crime against black Africans. Go to Chicago…” Fascists like Gorka have already tried to label Black Lives Matter a “terrorist” group.

—Gerry Emmett