July-August 2017 N&L available on the web

Lead article: The struggle for immigrants’ rights challenges humanity

The massive increase in inhuman attacks against immigrants and undocumented people in the U.S. is spurring new activism and urgency.

From the writings of Raya Dunayevskaya: A concrete universal: Marx’s “Capital”

Continuing to mark the 150th anniversary of Karl Marx’s Capital, Vol. I, we present excerpts from “Marx’s Transcendence of and Return to Hegel’s Dialectic,” a draft chapter for Dunayevskaya’s book Philosophy and Revolution, taking up the profound humanist transformation from Marx’s Grundrisse into Capital.

Editorial: Trump’s attack on climate and labor

Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change is an attack on labor, not, as he claims, for the good of workers. The solution is not to spread illusions about international negotiations. What is needed is to confront capitalism’s suicidal path both in immediate battles and in raising the banner of a new society of freely associated labor.

Editorial: Imperial carve-up of Syria?

The maneuvering of imperial powers to carve up Syria amid the regime’s ongoing bloodbath reveals the logic that results when the masses are not allowed their self-activity.

Counter-fascist rally in Portland

Report on the June 4 rally against the fascists’ “Free Speech Rally” in Portland, Oregon, and the police intervention on the side of the fascists.

Voices from the inside out: “I Am Not Your Negro”

Review by a prisoner of the companion book to the documentary film “I Am Not Your Negro” on James Baldwin, whose title speaks to the liberation of New Afrikan people in Amerika.

Which vision for rebuilding Detroit?

Does housing in Detroit in 2017 mean large tracts of vacant land and substandard houses ripe for development and easy slumlord profit, or a focus for community organizing to take back our city?

The French presidential election: ‘En Marche,’ indeed! Toward what?

From Paris, Francis Sitel analyzes the results of the 2017 presidential elections in France: Where does opposition stand in relation to election-winner Macron?

Across U.S. students fight fascism

Students around the country protested neo-fascist speakers this spring.

