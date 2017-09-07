September-October 2017 issue is online!

The September-October 2017 issue of News & Letters, Vol. 62, #5, is available on the web.

View the issue online or as pdf.

Lead article: Rising U.S. racism challenges all freedom movements

A Marxist-Humanist analysis of the history and meaning of the rising of the right-wing neo-Nazi white supremacist movement, its relationship to President Donald Trump and his administration, and its challenge to the freedom forces arrayed against it who are fighting for a humanist world.

From the writings of Raya Dunayevskaya: A concrete universal: Marx’s ‘Capital’–Part 2

Continuing to mark the 150th anniversary of Karl Marx’s Capital, we present excerpts from “Marx’s Transcendence of and Return to Hegel’s Dialectic,” taking up the profound humanist transformation from Marx’s Grundrisse into Capital.

Editorial: Venezuela: Which way forward?

Editorial on the situation in Venezuela, including the deterioration of living conditions; the repression practiced by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela and their attempt to gut Venezuela’s Bolivarian Constitution; and the personality cult built around Hugo Chávez, revealing contradictions in the movements for freedom.

Appeal: Your help is needed to change the world

An appeal for funds to keep Marxist-Humanism alive and to help News and Letters Committees continue to grow.

Voices from the inside out: ‘Agreement to End Hostilities’ 5th anniversary

Prisoner Faruq writes about the meaning of the fifth anniversary of the historic “Agreement to End Hostilities” that continues to challenge the racism imposed on prisoners in the California prison system and elsewhere.

Chicago auto mechanics strike!

A striking journeyman speaks on the strike against about 140 new car dealerships in the Chicago area, for a better wage and to change the structure.

Now online! Guide to the Raya Dunayevskaya Collection, the Marxist-Humanist Archives

The new online Guide at www.rayadunayevskaya.org contains clickable links to all the documents in the Archives.

New book: Dunayevskaya on Russian Revolution

On the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution, a new book collects writings by Raya Dunayevskaya on the Revolution, counter-revolution, and their consequences, aiming to help create new revolutionary beginnings today.

Fighting back against the rise of neo-Nazi hate

In-person reports of demonstrations in Chicago, Memphis, Oregon, Los Angeles and Halifax in Canada in solidarity with activists in Charlottesville, Va., fighting against neo-fascism and demanding to take down Confederate statues.

Yemeni women’s fight for freedom

Perspective of a feminist and reflective Yemeni journalist on the humanitarian crisis in that country and its possible solutions.

More…

Page 2

Women Worldwide

‘God Knows Where I Am’ is retrogressive

Woman fights ICE

SlutWalk hijacked

Page 3

Picket line solidarity shuts bus yard

Auto jobs and 1967 Detroit Rebellion

Letter from Mexico: Where Ayotzinapa movement can lead

KC labor fights

Page 4

Handicap This!

China border controls

Detroit cops’ abuses

Pages 6-7

Readers’ Views, Part 1

Readers’ Views, Part 2

Page 8

Voices from the Inside Out: Death by incarceration

The struggle in Diego Garcia continues

Queer Notes

Page 9

Humanity confronting annihilation

Cyclists demand bike lanes in Skid Row

Page 10

’Detroit’ offends Detroit

Page 11

Brexit is a portmanteau

Page 12, World in View

When war opens the door to famine

Kurdish referendum

China and U.S. extend internet censorship

Chile abortion rights

Sellout in Burma

Web only

Chicagoans defend Genoveva Ramirez against ICE