January-February 2017 N&L available on the web

The January-February 2017 issue of News & Letters, Vol. 62, #1, is available on the web.

View the issue online or as pdf.

Lead: Inauguration of neo-fascism faces widespread revolt

The lightning move by Republicans in Congress to prepare to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) or Obamacare—before Donald Trump even took office, with only the vaguest idea of what is to replace it, and with full knowledge that a large majority of Americans oppose the repeal of its most important provisions—gave a sign of how far the new single-party government intends to roll the clock back, with dizzying speed.

Democracy in the streets votes Trump out!

Reports from the huge Women’s March from participants in Chicago, Ill., Detroit, Mich., Oakland, Calif., Nashville, Tenn., Memphis, Tenn., Los Angeles, Calif., and New York City.

From the Writings of Raya Dunayevskaya: Why Phenomenology? Why now?

Because of the urgency of the question of how to make new beginnings in such a reactionary world situation, we excerpt two of Dunayevskaya’s last philosophical writings, which confront “where to begin” as part of her work on dialectics of philosophy and organization.

Editorial: Freedom and terror define Syria

Editorial taking up the present situation in Syria, where the smoke of destroyed East Aleppo, of ravaged Free Idlib, East Ghouta, Wadi Barada, and other revolutionary communities raises Trump’s fascist banner. While President Obama is no friend to the Syrian Revolution, Trump delivered: surrender or death.

Workshop Talks: Roots of Trumpism in swamps of history

Htun Lin’s Workshop Talks column takes up his experience as a refugee from Burma to the U.S. and today’s plight of the Rohingya, who are experiencing ethnic cleansing at the hands of the state and Buddhist nationalists in Burma today.

Voices From the Inside Out: Castro absolved?

Black prisoner Faruq looks critically at Fidel Castro’s legacy, especially his turn to a one-party state and the importance of freely associated labor for a true revolutionary process.

Woman as Reason: Syrian women as force and revolutionary Reason

Terry Moon writes about the revolutionary force and reason of Syrian women including those in Raqqa fighting ISIS, in East Aleppo fighting Bashar al-Assad, in Salamiya and Daraya–documenting the forms they chose to fight for freedom.

As Others See Us: From the Preface to the new French edition of Marxism and Freedom

Frédéric Monferrand introduces the new French edition of Marxisme et Liberté (Marxism and Freedom) by Raya Dunayevskaya. This excerpt concentrates on how the work reconstructs the Hegelian philosophical consistency of “Marx’s Marxism” so that it comes to life–from the 1844 Manuscripts to Capital, through the idea that history is the history of the efforts of humanity to make itself free.

Oakland, Detroit march on Martin Luther King Day

Reports by participants of celebrations and protests on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Oakland, Calif., and Detroit, Mich.

Letter from Mexico: Indigenous organize to contest 2018 vote

The National Indigenous Congress in Mexico announced that 430 communities had created an Indigenous Governing Council to prepare for selecting a woman to contest the presidential election in 2018, not with the goal of taking power through the ballot box, but to elicit the voices and actions from below.

Trump and unrest confront China

Just weeks after Donald Trump—with Vladimir Putin’s help—claimed his Electoral College victory, he put the spotlight on U.S.-China relations by taking a call from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, creating the possibility that the U.S. might abandon the “one China” policy.

More

Page 2

Review: Wombs in Labor

Women WorldWide

Confronting fanatics

Page 3

Postal workers stop Staples

Columbia University stalls union victory

Women prisoners: ‘Shout Their Names’

Page 6 to 7, Readers’ Views

Readers’ Views, Part 1

Readers’ Views, Part 2

Page 8

Justice still denied for Stephon Watts

Continued discussion of “Prisoners’ Human Rights Movement Blueprint”: What is our true human nature?

The movie Loving, Karl Marx and ‘real life’

Page 9

Handicap This!

Chelsea Manning is not yet free

Queer Notes

Free Mumia Abu-Jamal!

Transgender Day of Remembrance

Page 11

The Ghost Ship fire

Page 12, World in View

Cuban Revolution’s dual heritage

Brazilians resist return to neoliberalism

The past is prologue

Page 13

Youth in Action

Each issue of this newspaper, like all of our literature, is meant to be the beginning of a dialogue. We look forward to hearing your thoughts on the articles you read in News & Letters, whether as comments you post on the website or otherwise.